This Zombie Princess Jasmine Costume Is Both Gross and Gorgeous

You know how that Aladdin song goes: "Arabian nights, beneath Arabian moons. A fool off his guard could fall and fall hard," . . . and in our Halloween-obsessed world, get attacked by zombies! Well, maybe that's not the exact lyrics, but this Halloween, we've taken Princess Jasmine to the dark side. The undead side, as a matter of fact. This royal would fit in just as well on the set of The Walking Dead as she does in the Arabian Desert.

With the help of resident makeup artist Faina Rudshteyn at the Make Up For Ever boutique in NYC, we made Jasmine over. In the process, we snagged essential 3D makeup tips for any gory Halloween costume (like use cotton balls to make your wounds gush). But we still maintained that classic cat eye Jasmine is known for. She may be a zombie, but she's still a princess!

Pros-Aide Adhesive
$24
Buy Now
Natural Plasto-Wax
$12
Buy Now
Make Up For Ever Flash Color
$19
Buy Now
Make Up For Ever Thick Artificial Blood
$26
Buy Now
18-inch LuxHair Circle Extension
$99
Buy Now
The Inspiration
Apply the Adhesive
Apply More "Skin"
Add Texture to the Wound
Seal the Wound
Add Color to the Infection
Go Greige
Contour and Highlight
Create the Wing
Start a Smoky Smudge
Play With Color
Make Dark Circles
Draw Winged Eyeliner
Apply Mascara
Bring On the Fake Blood
Add a Brown Lip
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds