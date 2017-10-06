This Zombie Princess Jasmine Costume Is Both Gross and Gorgeous

You know how that Aladdin song goes: "Arabian nights, beneath Arabian moons. A fool off his guard could fall and fall hard," . . . and in our Halloween-obsessed world, get attacked by zombies! Well, maybe that's not the exact lyrics, but this Halloween, we've taken Princess Jasmine to the dark side. The undead side, as a matter of fact. This royal would fit in just as well on the set of The Walking Dead as she does in the Arabian Desert.

With the help of resident makeup artist Faina Rudshteyn at the Make Up For Ever boutique in NYC, we made Jasmine over. In the process, we snagged essential 3D makeup tips for any gory Halloween costume (like use cotton balls to make your wounds gush). But we still maintained that classic cat eye Jasmine is known for. She may be a zombie, but she's still a princess!