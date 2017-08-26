5 Ways to Polish Up Your LinkedIn Profile

Trying to perfect your LinkedIn profile can be an exercise in anxiety management. What do employers want to see? What will make them click away? To get a better handle on profile best practices, we went right to the source: LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher.

Some main takeaways: your profile photo matters, so make sure to use a photo "that aligns with your role as a professional, but also makes you approachable." Also, the useful shelf life for professional skills is only five years! So keep honing those business skills.

Scroll on for more ways to make your profile shine bright like a diamond.