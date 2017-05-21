The New Grad's Personal Finance Survival Guide

Congrats, new grads, you did it! The future's so bright, you gotta wear shades, right? Probably! But the future might also be littered with student loan debt, empty retirement funds, and a struggling bank account. Right now happens to be the very best time for you to properly prepare yourself for a healthy financial future. Wondering where to start? For a comprehensive list of resources and tips on all things money-related, keep scrolling and set yourself up for monetary success.