7 Résumé Red Flags to Avoid

We all know how lying to your potential employer can create problems, but there are also a couple of résumé missteps you need to be aware of. Here are some red flags to avoid on your CV.

1. Spelling mistakes and other typos

If a recruiter spots typos on your résumé, she will assume that you don't pay attention to detail and you can possibly be careless, which isn't a very attractive trait for a job candidate. Keep reviewing your résumé for errors and ask at least three people to review it and give you feedback.

2. The wrong file name

Your recruiter will pay attention to this simple detail, so include your name when you're naming the file. This helps hiring managers better sort through the mountain of résumés. Just imagine trying to find a file named "résumé" among dozens of similarly named files.

3. Tacky email

Make sure you're using an email address that's professional. If you don't have one that's appropriate, create one. Also, if you're still at your current job, don't list your work email.

4. Résumé gaps

Gaps in employment are obviously noticeable, but don't fret too much about it because it's almost the norm in this economy. List what you've been doing in your time off if the activities are relevant to the position. Here are more ideas on how to fill the résumé gaps.

5. Irrelevant information

Having unnecessary information that's not related to the job is a waste of time for your hiring manager. Don't overshare — pick the right succinct sentences to showcase the skills that will be valuable in the position.

6. Being vague

It's always good to be specific and quantify your achievements so your story will be more convincing and believable. "Increased quarter one revenue by nine percent year over year" sounds a lot better than "increased revenue for the company." A résumé is always more compelling if you can back up your achievements with quantitative data.

7. Job hopping

Going through too many jobs in a short period can be a red flag for an employer. You may want to consider taking off jobs that you were only at for a month or two if they don't pertain to the position or if you already have a pretty full résumé. If you're going to include the short-term positions, be very clear about the big contributions you have made toward the company, so the recruiter will see that you have added value to all your previous jobs even if they were of varying lengths.