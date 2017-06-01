Radical Benefits: 11 Awesome Ways Companies Are Showing Employee Appreciation

Wouldn't it be nice if Employee Appreciation Day were every day? At some companies, the benefits are so sweet, they give employees the warm and fuzzies all year round. From $4,000 in "Baby Cash" for new parents to in-house meditation sessions to monthly book-buying stipends, lots of companies are getting creative with their tactics for keeping employees happy. Keep scrolling to find out what "Panda Fridays" are and why you'll want to have them at your company.