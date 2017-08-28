You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of Aaron Paul's Romance With Lauren Parsekian

If you follow Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian on Instagram, you probably feel like you know them on a personal level. From their beautifully written captions to their adorable and playful photos, Aaron and Lauren can quickly feel like old friends rather than famous strangers. And the couple, who wed in May 2013 in a carnival-themed ceremony after meeting at Coachella, only seem to be falling more in love with each other every day. Aaron's already proven that he's the cutest husband ever by doing things like surprising Lauren for her birthday and crashing her website with an Emmys shout-out, but we've rounded up some of their more intimate moments together. Keep reading to see some of their sweetest social media snaps.