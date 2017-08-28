 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Goldie Hawn Casually Hugs and Kisses a Tree While Kurt Russell Pays For Parking
Taylor Swift
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of Aaron Paul's Romance With Lauren Parsekian

If you follow Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian on Instagram, you probably feel like you know them on a personal level. From their beautifully written captions to their adorable and playful photos, Aaron and Lauren can quickly feel like old friends rather than famous strangers. And the couple, who wed in May 2013 in a carnival-themed ceremony after meeting at Coachella, only seem to be falling more in love with each other every day. Aaron's already proven that he's the cutest husband ever by doing things like surprising Lauren for her birthday and crashing her website with an Emmys shout-out, but we've rounded up some of their more intimate moments together. Keep reading to see some of their sweetest social media snaps.

Related
That Time Diehard Breaking Bad Fans Seamlessly Crashed Aaron Paul's Wedding

12
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lauren ParsekianCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity PDAAaron PaulCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
Aaron Paul Showers His Wife With Kisses During Their NYC Outing
by Kelsie Gibson
Lauren Parsekian's Birthday Message For Aaron Paul 2016
Celebrity Couples
Lauren Parsekian's Birthday Message For Aaron Paul Will Make You Believe in True Love
by Monica Sisavat
Carey Hart Congratulates Pink on MTV Video Vanguard Award
Award Season
by Brinton Parker
George and Amal Clooney Holding Hands After Tennis Pictures
Celebrity PDA
George and Amal Clooney Look WAY Too Cute Together in Their Little Tennis Outfits
by Brittney Stephens
Nicole Richie's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds