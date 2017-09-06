 Skip Nav
It's Time We Address How Overwhelmingly Cute Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's Family Is

In need of something to melt your cold, cold heart into a warm, mushy pile of joy? Allow us to direct your attention to the cutest effing family ever: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega and their baby son, Ocean. Ever since the couple welcomed Ocean into the world back in December 2016, the proud parents have flooded social media with the sweetest snaps of their family of three. Their little bundle of joy even has his own Instagram handle, @oceankingpenavega (with 286,000 followers and counting, might we add). To catch a glimpse of true love in its purest form, scope out the precious pictures of the PenaVega family ahead. But be warned: your heart may burst from a cuteness overload!

19 Sugary-Sweet Moments Between Alexa and Carlos PenaVega

