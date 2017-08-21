The American Horror Story Cast Is Like Their Own Little Cult at the Cher Concert

The title for season seven of American Horror Story is Cult, and it seems like the cast is really taking that theme to heart even after the cameras stop rolling. A huge portion of this season's cast were their very own cult on Saturday night when they went to see Cher in concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino Park Theater in Las Vegas. Colton Haynes documented their hilarious adventures with an Instagram slideshow, writing that he's now obsessed with torturing costar Billy Eichner. The two were also joined by Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, and Alison Pill. At the end of the night, the group posed for a photo with Cher herself, and Colton gave their host, Chaz Bono, a cute shout-out, writing, "Thk u @therealchazbono for showing us an amazing time!" If we could turn back time, we would try to score an invite to this one.