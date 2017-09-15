A Much-Needed Breakdown of Angelina Jolie's Tattoos

Angelina Jolie is the queen of body art. OK, there are a lot of other stars who have more ink than the actress, but Angelina definitely knows her way around a tattoo parlor and isn't afraid to get inked. In fact, she has so many tattoos that most of us have lost count. In early 2016, the count was up to about 17 tattoos for the Maleficent star, and those are just the ones that fans know about (and can see). Since Angelina loves her ink (and we love her), we rounded up the top 11 or so tattoos that she has and what they stand for.

As you scroll through this gallery, you'll see that some of her body art has been done overseas — she has a soft spot for Cambodian and Thailand tattoos — and have deep meanings about the culture. A few are about her family, and a few other pieces are written in English and are mottos Jolie chooses to live by. Read through to see what each of her designs mean and why she got them!