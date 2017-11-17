Anna Faris and Her New Man Hold Hands During Their Romantic Italian Getaway

News broke in October that Anna Faris has reportedly moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett following her split from Chris Pratt in August, and things seem to be heating up between them. On Wednesday, Anna and Michael looked totally smitten while riding a water taxi in Venice, Italy. The couple flashed sweet smiles and stared lovingly into each other's eyes as they took in the beautiful sights. Later that evening, Anna and Michael were spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll around the city.

Michael is listed as the cinematographer on Anna's upcoming film Overboard, so it's likely that the two met on set. While neither Anna nor Michael have publicly addressed their romance, the pair has been spotted out together on several occasions, including a lunch date in Malibu back in September.