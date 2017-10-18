The 1 Thing Anna Kournikova Has Repeatedly Done to Show Her Support For Enrique Iglesias

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been dating for more than 16 years, and although they've kept their romance out of the public eye for a majority of their relationship, one thing you can count on is Anna supporting her man. The former tennis pro loves to post videos on Instagram dancing along to Enrique's music, and it's adorable. On Twitter, she's also always promoting his songs, proving to the world that she is indeed his biggest fan. Trust us when we tell you that you are going to get up and move alongside Anna when you see her jamming out.