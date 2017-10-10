 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Celebrities Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual-Assault Allegations
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Timeline of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's 16-Year Romance

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one elusive couple. The two, who started dating in 2001, have managed to keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight. Seriously, they haven't been seen in public together in years, but there was one exception when Anna posted a photo on Instagram with Enrique and her younger brother in 2016. The couple has now been together for more than 16 years, and even though we don't know too many details about their love, the small tidbits we do have are really adorable.

Related
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years

2002-2003
2004-2008
2009-2012
2013-2015
2016
2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity RelationshipsAnna KournikovaEnrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
The Spanglish Version of Enrique Iglesias's "Duele El Corazón" Features 1 Surprising Guest
by Macy Daniela Martin
Lupito Nyong'o Singing Enrique Iglesias on Lip Sync Battle
Viral Videos
Behold: Lupita Nyong'o Flawlessy "Bailando" to Enrique Iglesias on Lip Sync Battle
by Kelsey Garcia
Angelic and Jonael Santiago Cover "El Perdon" | Video
Enrique Iglesias
The Best Cover of Enrique Iglesias's "El Perdón" Comes From These 2 Young Singers
by Alessandra Foresto
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Pictures Together
Nostalgia
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Are Still Going Strong After 16 Years
by Celia Fernandez
Piano Cover of Enrique Iglesias's Subeme la Radio
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias Loves This Mellow Version of Súbeme la Radio — and You Will Too
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds