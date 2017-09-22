Armie Hammer Reading the Call Me By Your Name Audiobook
12 Things Armie Hammer's Voice Sounds Like, According to These Thirsty People on Twitter
This week, Macmillan posted an excerpt from the forthcoming audiobook for Call Me By Your Name, which comes out Oct. 3 and is voiced by Armie Hammer. Armie, if you're not aware, also stars in the film adaptation of the book; the movie, which co-stars young actor Timothée Chalamet, has already been igniting film festivals and causing major Oscar buzz. But you don't need to wait for the film to have some pretty intense *feelings* about the story. In fact, this audiobook excerpt, featuring Armie's delicious and velvety voice, is more than enough to cause some internal stirrings. We'll leave it to the actual excerpt and these thirsty internet reactions to illustrate what we mean.
