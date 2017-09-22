 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Pregnancies
18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Things Armie Hammer's Voice Sounds Like, According to These Thirsty People on Twitter

This week, Macmillan posted an excerpt from the forthcoming audiobook for Call Me By Your Name, which comes out Oct. 3 and is voiced by Armie Hammer. Armie, if you're not aware, also stars in the film adaptation of the book; the movie, which co-stars young actor Timothée Chalamet, has already been igniting film festivals and causing major Oscar buzz. But you don't need to wait for the film to have some pretty intense *feelings* about the story. In fact, this audiobook excerpt, featuring Armie's delicious and velvety voice, is more than enough to cause some internal stirrings. We'll leave it to the actual excerpt and these thirsty internet reactions to illustrate what we mean.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Call Me By Your NameArmie HammerAudiobooksHumorBooks
Join The Conversation
JK Rowling
A New Harry Potter Theory Suggests Hagrid Is More Powerful Than You Thought
by Kelsey Garcia
Free Fire Trailer
Movie Trailers
Free Fire: Brie Larson's New Action Movie Has the Craziest Trailer of the Year
by Maggie Pehanick
Jared Kushner White House Tech Summit Speech
Humor
Jared Kushner Spoke in Public, and People Finally Discovered What He Sounds Like
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriend Texts Girlfriend While Buying Her Makeup
Humor
1 Woman Sent Her Boyfriend to Buy Makeup and the Results Were Too Funny
by Emily Orofino
Why Did Armie Hammer Star in Call Me by Your Name?
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer Doesn't Sugarcoat How He Felt Playing a Gay Character in Call Me by Your Name
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds