65 Snaps That Prove Ashley Graham Is Ridiculously Sexy

Model Ashley Graham made headlines thanks to prime placement in 2016's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The size-14 stunner's ad campaign for swimsuit retailer SwimsuitsForAll was also the first-ever plus-size swimsuit ad to run in the annual issue in 2015. Ashley has been a working model since the early 2000s and has become something of an advocate for introducing more plus-size models in the fashion industry and promoting body positivity in general. Back in May 2016, she steamed up the video for DNCE's "Toothbrush," starring as Joe Jonas's love interest.

NSFW: 6 Nude Ashley Graham Photos That Are Sure to Steam Up Your Screen

In a previous interview with POPSUGAR Fashion, the beauty said of her recent success, "Finally the industry is recognizing what many of us have always known: curves are sexy. I hope this sparks more momentum for women to flaunt their curves, whether it's at the pool or while on vacation or as part of a major ad campaign. The world is ready to see more curves in bikinis!" We'll say. In honor of Ashley's success (and her all-around badassness in general), we've rounded up some of her sexiest swimsuit snaps, all courtesy of her personal Instagram. Keep reading to see them all now.

