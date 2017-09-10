 Skip Nav
All the Ways You Can Be Audrey Hepburn For Halloween

Audrey Hepburn is a Halloween costume mainstay for loads of reasons; she was chic and put-together, glamorous yet approachable, and showed off a classic femininity both in her movie roles and personal life. This year, we're helping you perfect your Old Hollywood Halloween look with all the possible ways you can channel the Breakfast at Tiffany's star. Keep reading for all the inspiration, then check out even more celebrity-inspired Halloween costume ideas.

Early 1950s Audrey Hepburn
Roman Holiday Audrey Hepburn
Paris When It Sizzles Audrey Hepburn
Two For the Road Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
How to Steal a Million Audrey Hepburn
Oscar Winner Audrey Hepburn
Love in the Afternoon Audrey Hepburn
Funny Face Audrey Hepburn
Wait Until Dark Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
Sabrina Audrey Hepburn
Paris When It Sizzles Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
My Fair Lady Audrey Hepburn
Two For the Road Audrey Hepburn
Wait Until Dark Audrey Hepburn
Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn
