 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
I Love Lucy
20 Timeless Photos of Lucille Ball That Prove She'll Always Be an Icon
The Royals
27 Utterly Charming Princess Diana GIFs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
70+ Celebrity Couples Halloween Costumes

There have been a lot of impressive Halloween costumes over the years, but only a handful of celebrity couples make it out in coordinated looks. In 2014, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo brought back the smashing '80s for the Maroon 5 bash, and the following year, Fergie and Josh Duhamel dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette. Keep reading to see the best celebrity couples costumes, and then scroll through over 250 costumes for even more inspiration.

Related
Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as Dr. Seuss's Cat in the Hat
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna as Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen
Jessica Alba as Romy From Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Cash Warren as Maverick From Top Gun
Mark Ballas as Kurt Cobain and His Girlfriend as Courtney Love
Tim Allen and His Wife as Western People
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian as Robin and Batgirl
Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou as a Nurse and Doctor
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo as a 1920s Couple
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Slash and Axl Rose
Sophia Bush and Austin Nichols as Katy Perry and Russell Brand
Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest as Bonnie and Clyde
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Princess Peach and Mario
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman as a Spider Woman and Dracula
Rick Fox and Eliza Dushku as Mobsters
Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush as a Flapper and a Mobster
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford as Nerds
Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland as Wilma and Fred Flintstone
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as Catwoman and Batman
38
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Elaborate Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesBehati PrinslooCelebrity CouplesNick JonasHalloween CostumesAdam LevineHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
This Hauntingly Beautiful Wedding Will Give You Chills and Inspiration at the Same Time
by Nicole Yi
Nick Jonas in His Underwear With Bear Grylls
Nick Jonas
Take Time to Give Thanks Today: Nick Jonas Is in His Underwear Again
by Ryan Roschke
Disneyland Halloween Merchandise 2017
Disney
Disneyland Just Released Its 2017 Halloween Merchandise, and It's SO Good
by Hilary White
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie on The Voice
Adam Levine
Adam Levine's Tribute to Christina Grimmie Will Make You Openly Weep
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Has Leonardo DiCaprio Dated?
Leonardo DiCaprio
A Not-So-Brief History of All the Ladies Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds