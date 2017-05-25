These Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Take You Way Back

Back in the early 2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made headlines in Hollywood with their high-profile relationship. The couple first started dating in July 2002, after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli, and later became engaged a few months later in November. Less than a year later, their wedding was postponed because of "excessive media attention," which led to their breakup in January 2004. While the two eventually moved on with other people, they haven't been shy about talking about their relationship to the press, with Jen referring to it as "a genuine love" in an interview with People. If you're feeling a little nostalgic, you'll definitely get a kick out of these incredible throwback photos of the couple.