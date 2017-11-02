 Skip Nav
31 Flawless Gifts For That Friend Who Wishes She Was Beyoncé

Chances are you've got someone in your inner circle who is completely and utterly obsessed with Beyoncé (here's a handy guide to help you tell for sure). With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to get started on your search for great gifts for everyone on your list, including those flawless individuals who live and breathe for the Beyhive and will never stop singing "Drunk in Love" or "Sorry" at the top of their lungs. We've rounded up some fierce holiday gifts for the biggest Beyoncé fan in your life; keep reading to see and shop them all now.

Lemonade vinyl 2XLP
$37
Buy Now
cross stitch
$18
Buy Now
Hot Sauce Tote Bag
$23
Buy Now
Camilla Limon "I Slay" engraved cuff bracelet
$20
Buy Now
"Formation" print
$10
Buy Now
Pray You Catch Me laptop decal
$18
Buy Now
Mistress Rocks Camouflage Jacket
$104
Buy Now
"Single Ladies" typography wall print
$10
Buy Now
"Stop Interrupting My Grinding" wall art print
$12
Buy Now
RapMugs "Most Bomb P*ssy" ceramic mug
$15
Buy Now
Beyoncé Lemonade Vinyl Record
Ivy Park Logo Crop Top
Topshop Ruffle Plunge Playsuit
YesStitchYes "Formation" Cross Stitch
Lingua Franca Who Run The World Embroidered Cashmere Sweater
Motel Meli Sequin V-Neck Dress
Beyoncégraphica: A Graphic Biography of Beyoncé
Perpetual Shade Don't Worry Be Yoncé Sleep Mask
Ginger Doodles Designs Tote Bag
R 13 Women's "Single Stack" Leather Ankle Boots
Jennifer Behr Magdalena Rose Crown Circlet
Private Party One-Piece Swimsuit
Camilla Limon "I Slay" Bracelet
GRVBLORD "Formation" Art Print
Alexis Mana Balloon Sleeve Dress
Tom Ford Boys and Girls 50 Piece Set
Beyoncé Shop Laptop Decal
Mistress Rocks Camouflage Jacket
Draw Me a Song "Single Ladies" Wall Print
Gucci "Blind For Love" iPhone 6 Plus case
Pared Eyewear M'O Exclusive Poms & Pared Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Ivy Park Velvet Sandals
SixAndThirtyDesign Wall Art
Pieces Fedora Hat
Parme Marin Tadlak Small Bag
Sub Urban Riot KALE Sweatshirt
Georgia Perry Enamel Pin
Moon and Lola Women's 'Zebra Block Font' Personalized Nameplate Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade Make Lemonade Apron
Balmain Minaudière Wristlet Clutch
RapMugs "Most Bomb P*ssy" Ceramic Mug
Gift GuideHolidayBeyoncé Knowles
cross stitch
from
$18
"Formation" print
from
$10
"Single Ladies" typography wall print
from
$10
"Stop Interrupting My Grinding" wall art print
from
$12
Gucci Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Gucci
GG Marmont iPhone 7 Plus case
from Gucci
$380
Gucci
GG Supreme canvas iPhone 7 Plus case
from Gucci
$360
Gucci
GG Supreme canvas iPhone 7 case
from Gucci
$350
Gucci
iPhone 7 case with tiger
from Gucci
$295
Gucci
GG Marmont iPhone 7 case
from Gucci
$370
NET-A-PORTER.COM Cashmere Sweaters SHOP MORE
Chinti and Parker
Star Cashmere Sweater - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$575
Chinti and Parker
Printed Cashmere Sweater - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$575
Vince
Donegal Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater - Mushroom
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$385
Equipment
Asher Oversized Cashmere Sweater - Anthracite
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$290
Equipment
Linden Cashmere Sweater - Camel
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$300
MODA OPERANDI Sunglasses SHOP MORE
MODA OPERANDI
Pared Eyewear M'O Exclusive Poms & Pared Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$240
MODA OPERANDI
Pared Eyewear Pools & Palms Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$200
MODA OPERANDI
Andy Wolf Eyewear Zora Round-Frame Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$405
Karen Walker
Disco Circus Round-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$220
MODA OPERANDI
Spektre MET-RO 2 Sunglasses
from MODA OPERANDI
$290
