 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over

Best friends are like soulmates. They are there for you when you laugh and cry, and they want to know if their outfit looks stupid. She will agree with you when your SO is a jerk and be your wingwoman when it's time to look for someone new. Basically, BFFs are your everything and you would be nonfunctional without them. That being said, anytime is the perfect time to show your girlfriends how much you love them. We have compiled an ultimate gift guide for giving the best present ever to your best friend — in order of price, from $2 to $328. She'll obsess over these cute surprises.

HIDDENcos Latte Coffee Mask
$3
Buy Now
Heart Eyelash Curler
$4
Buy Now
Rose Locket Necklace
$5
Buy Now
Hot Sauce Makeup Pouch
$6
Buy Now
Novelty Cupcake Candle
$6
Buy Now
Rainbow Graphic Cup
$6
Buy Now
Unicorn Jewelry Tray
$6
Buy Now
Cosmetic Makeup Brush Set
$6
Buy Now
Faux Suede Pointed Flats
$13
Buy Now
Winky Lux Flower Balm
$14
Buy Now
Ban.do Sip Sip Tumblr
$14
Buy Now
Fuzzy Flamingo Slippers
$15
Buy Now
Bh cosmetics Solar Flare Eyeshadow Palette
$17
Buy Now
Out From Under Rainbow Thong Gift Box
$20
Buy Now
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the
$20
Buy Now
Modern Sprout Self Watering Garden In A Jar
$20
Buy Now
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone 8/7/6/6s Case
$20
Buy Now
The Getaway Passport Holder
$24
Buy Now
Happy Plugs Earbud Headphones
$24
Buy Now
Harmonious Harvest Statement Necklace
$25
Buy Now
Metallic Rose Swag Bag
$25
Buy Now
Celebrate Everything by Darcy Miller
$30
Buy Now
Oui Non Earrings
$34
Buy Now
Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook
$35
Buy Now
Back Me Up! Mobile Charger
$35
Buy Now
Kaleidoscope iPhone Case
$40
Buy Now
Light Box
$50
Buy Now
Don't Worry Be Happy 16x20 Print
$50
Buy Now
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
$70
Buy Now
FP Movement x Jade Yoga Mat
$80
Buy Now
Crosley Rainbow Holographic Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
$99
Buy Now
Impossible Project X UO Custom Color One Step Camera
$139
Buy Now
Heirloom Floral Recipe Box
$145
Buy Now
Gucci GG Marmont Chevron Velvet Shoulder Bag
$1,890
Buy Now
Wake-Up Call
Love Those Curls
Lock In
Flamingo Obsession
Bag Swag
Light It Up
Little Memories
Slow Sipping
Unicorns Forever
Brushed Over
Lip Service
So Bomb
Refocus
Downright Adorable
Lovely Locks
Picture Perfect
Money Management
Let's Hang
Green Thumb
Pepperoni Princess
Treat Yourself
Crystal Expert
Unique Lipstick
Just in Case
Good Vibes
Pink and Fuzzy
Bejeweled
All Dolled Up
Llama Queen
Fun and Games
Tea Drinker
70
more images
Start Slideshow
Gifts For TeensPOPSUGAR Editor's PicksGifts For WomenGifts For HerFriendshipGift GuideWomenHoliday