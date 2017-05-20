53 Cannes Film Festival Photos That Will Take You Way, Way Back

The Cannes Film Festival kicks off in the South of France this week, and we're soaking up all the glitz and glamour that the annual event has to offer. Founded in 1946, the festival has developed a long, eccentric history rife with controversial films, international superstars, and, of course, lots of memorable red carpet moments. We're celebrating the rich legacy of Cannes with an epic look back at the most nostalgic photos from the film festival, from Brigitte Bardot in the '50s, to Jane Birkin in the '70s, to Naomi Campbell in the '90s. Scroll through to see them all now.