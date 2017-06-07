 Skip Nav
16 CMT Awards Moments That Need Your Undivided Attention

The CMT Awards went down in Nashville on Wednesday, drawing out some of the biggest names in country music. In addition to all the gorgeous red carpet arrivals and incredible performances, some of the best moments happened backstage or during the commercial breaks. But don't worry, we've got you covered. Keep reading to see them all now.

