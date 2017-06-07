Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, and More Pay Tribute to Gregg Allman With Soulful Performance

Many country fans were shocked by the news that Nashville-born music legend Gregg Allman passed away in late May, since the rocker's lengthy career has been such a huge influence on many of today's biggest artists. Luckily the CMT Awards knew just how to honor Allman's legacy. At the award show on Wednesday night, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Derek Trucks, and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley performed a rocking, soulful rendition of the late musician's 1971 hit "Midnight Rider," and it'll be stuck in your head for days. Watch it above!