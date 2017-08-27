Best Pictures From the 2017 MTV VMAs
54 VMAs Photos That Will Put You Smack-Dab in the Middle of the Action
As promised, the MTV VMAs brought the sparks, fun, and, oh yeah, music to LA on Sunday night. The red carpet was brimming with jaw-dropping looks, while first-time host Katy Perry captivated the crowd and Pink, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar all lit up the stage with powerful performances. Of course, it wouldn't be the VMAs without a little bit of unexpected drama — brought by Taylor Swift in the form of her dramatic "Look What You Made Me Do" video. See all the best photos and moments you missed from the show.
