Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Music
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious
Donald Trump
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban
54 VMAs Photos That Will Put You Smack-Dab in the Middle of the Action

As promised, the MTV VMAs brought the sparks, fun, and, oh yeah, music to LA on Sunday night. The red carpet was brimming with jaw-dropping looks, while first-time host Katy Perry captivated the crowd and Pink, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar all lit up the stage with powerful performances. Of course, it wouldn't be the VMAs without a little bit of unexpected drama — brought by Taylor Swift in the form of her dramatic "Look What You Made Me Do" video. See all the best photos and moments you missed from the show.

Pink, Willow Hart, and Carey Hart
Tish, Noah, Miley, Billy Ray, and Brandi Cyrus
Kendrick Lamar, Asahd Khaled, and DJ Khaled
Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane
Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry
Demi Lovato
Ellen DeGeneres and Chance the Rapper
Ludacris and Olivia Munn
Millie Bobby Brown and Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown
Kesha and Susan Bro
Jared Leto
Khalid and Bebe Rexha
Paris Jackson and Caroline D'Amore
Katy Perry
Bebe Rexha
Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes
Nicki Minaj
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Pink and Willow Hart
Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld
Miley Cyrus
Ellen DeGeneres
Kesha
Ed Sheeran and Ellen DeGeneres
Katy Perry
Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
Paris Jackson
Katy Perry
Hailey Baldwin
