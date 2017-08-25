9 Crazy VMAs Moments That Have Taught Us to Expect the Unexpected

The Craziest MTV VMAs Moments
From Britney Spears's famous lip-lock with Madonna in 2003 to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement in 2011, the MTV VMAs are always full of surprises. Being that the show is known for its shock factor, there's a slight possibility that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry could be ending their longtime feud at Sunday's ceremony. Not only is Katy set to host the VMAs, but she's already said she forgives Taylor and there's a chance Taylor could be popping up at the show since the full "Look What You Made Me Do" video will be premiering there. Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime, look back at some of the craziest moments of VMAs past.
