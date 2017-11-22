 Skip Nav
18 Times Pink Got the Party Started in 2017

Pink was truly on fire this year. After welcoming her son, Jameson, in 2016, the singer proved she was back and better than ever. In addition to dropping a new album, Pink received a special honor at the MTV Video Music Awards and continued to blow us away with her gravity-defying performances. The countdown is officially on to see how Pink will top herself next year!

July: She Brought Down the House at the Quebec City Summer Festival
August: She Headlined England's V Festival
August: She and Her Family Stole the Spotlight at the MTV VMAs
August: She Received the Coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs
September: She Showed Us How It's Done at the KAABOO Del Mar Festival
September: She Sang Her Heart Out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival
October: She Supported Her Husband at His Charity Rally in Las Vegas
October: She Stood Up to Cancer at the Annual We Can Survive Benefit Concert
November: She and Willow Looked Like They'd Stepped Out of a Fairy Tale at the CMAs
November: She Embraced Her Country Side at the CMAs
November: She and Carey Looked Like Prom Queen and King at the AMAs
November: She and Kelly Clarkson Touched Hearts With Their Moving Tribute at the AMAs
November: She Defied Gravity at the AMAs
