Pink Dedicated Her VMAs Vanguard Speech to Her Daughter, and Now We're Crying

Pink has been making our jaws hit the floor with her inventive, visually stunning music videos ever since she first emerged onto the music scene in the early 2000s, and her incredible career was honored at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. After performing a slew of her hits, the "What About Us" singer took the stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Instead of thanking a list of people, she took her moment on stage to share a heartwarming story about how she taught her daughter, Willow, the importance of being your true self. It's safe to say we won't be forgetting Pink's acceptance speech anytime soon.