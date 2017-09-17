The Big Little Lies Cast Looked So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder

 Skip Nav
The Emmy Awards went down in LA on Sunday night, and among all the glitz and glamour of the red carpet was the gorgeous cast of Big Little Lies. The show's stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern, flashed huge smiles while posing for photos on the red carpet. All of the leading ladies got together to show off their bond when they presented an award. Laura, Nicole, and Alexander Skarsgard then all took home awards for their roles in the show, which also won for outstanding limited series. Because we love this cast so much, we're really keeping our fingers crossed for a second season!

Nicole Kidman Fights Back Tears While Thanking Keith During Her First Emmy Win

