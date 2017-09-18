 Skip Nav
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet

After admiring countless fancy gowns on the runways at Fashion Week, we were more than prepared to see our favorite TV stars slip into fabulous designer looks at the Emmys. With shows like Big Little Lies, Handmaid's Tale, and Stranger Things scoring nominations, some of the boldest style stars — hello, Zoë Kravitz, Millie Bobby Brown, and Elisabeth Moss! — showed up in straight-off-the-catwalk dresses. Read on to see who wore what when we pressed pause on London Fashion Week for the kickoff of award season, find out why so many people accessorized with blue ribbons, and don't forget to zoom in on all the stunning bags and jewels. Once you've digested every little detail, you can finally vote for best dressed of the night.

Zoë Kravitz
Nicole Kidman
Reese Witherspoon
Elisabeth Moss
Robin Wright and Dylan Penn
Evan Rachel Wood
Chrissy Metz
Shailene Woodley
Millie Bobby Brown
Mandy Moore
Sarah Paulson
Yara Shahidi
Jessica Biel
Viola Davis
Emmy Rossum
Sofia Vergara
Priyanka Chopra
Thandie Newton
Samira Wiley
Tina Fey
Rashida Jones
Gabrielle Union
Laverne Cox
Jane Fonda
Padma Lakshmi
Sarah Hyland
Gina Rodriguez
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kathryn Hahn
Lea Michele
Julie Bowen
Who Wore WhatAward SeasonRed CarpetCelebrity StyleEmmy Awards
