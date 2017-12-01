17 Candids From Billboard Women in Music That Will Give You a Serious Dose of Girl Power

 Skip Nav
Billboard celebrated the powerful, inspirational, and talented women of the music industry with their annual Women in Music event in LA on Thursday night. Some of the world's biggest stars stepped out for the festivities, including award recipients Kelly Clarkson (Powerhouse) Kehlan (Rule Breaker), Solange (Impact), Mary J. Blige (Icon), and woman of the year honoree Selena Gomez, who gave a teary acceptance speech after being presented by her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa. It was certainly an empowering evening, during which many of the night's honorees and guests shared fun, candid moments inside and on the red carpet. We've rounded them up here.

Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Taraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige
Pictured: Taraji P. Henson
Pictured: Tori Kelly
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson and Kelly Rowland
Pictured: Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Pictured: Julie Greenwald and Ed Sheeran
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Pictured: Ciara
Pictured: Pharrell Williams and Kehlani
Pictured: Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning
Pictured: Pharrell Williams and Solange Knowles
Pictured: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa
Pictured: Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson
Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Heidi Klum and Grace Vanderwaal
Pictured: Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello
