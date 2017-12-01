17 Candids From Billboard Women in Music That Will Give You a Serious Dose of Girl Power

Billboard celebrated the powerful, inspirational, and talented women of the music industry with their annual Women in Music event in LA on Thursday night. Some of the world's biggest stars stepped out for the festivities, including award recipients Kelly Clarkson (Powerhouse) Kehlan (Rule Breaker), Solange (Impact), Mary J. Blige (Icon), and woman of the year honoree Selena Gomez, who gave a teary acceptance speech after being presented by her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa. It was certainly an empowering evening, during which many of the night's honorees and guests shared fun, candid moments inside and on the red carpet. We've rounded them up here.