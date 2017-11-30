 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Closes Out Her Momentous 2017 as Billboard's Woman of the Year
Selena Gomez Closes Out Her Momentous 2017 as Billboard's Woman of the Year

After a transformative year, Selena Gomez was honored as Billboard's woman of the year at the 2017 Women in Music ceremony. The empowering event comes just over a week after the 25-year-old singer performed her song "Wolves" at the American Music Awards.

Earlier in the day, Billboard published its interview with Selena, during which she opened up about her recent kidney transplant, industry pressure, and her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber. Selena didn't go into too much detail about her relationship and personal life, but she did say, "I cherish people who have really impacted my life."

Justin wasn't Selena's date to the award ceremony. Instead, Selena attended with her dear friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena this Summer. On the surgery, Selena told Billboard, "I had this sense of gratitude for myself. I don't think I've ever just stopped and been like, 'I'm actually grateful for who I am.'"

