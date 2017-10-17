 Skip Nav
Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Celebrity PDA
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Debut Bands on Their Ring Fingers Amid Wedding Reports
Celebrity Kids
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Family Bond Is Country Strong
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You

We love it when Blake Lively has a new movie coming out, because her promotional tours are always filled with stunning outfits, witty Instagram captions, and, well, Ryan Reynolds. The actress celebrated her new film, All I See Is You, in NYC on Monday, where she attended the premiere's afterparty at The Whitby Hotel. Blake and Ryan were spotted holding hands after their fun date night, and in addition to Blake flashing a cute smile, Ryan's razor-sharp jawline almost made us hit the floor. And those glasses? We. Can't. Cope. The pair left their two daughters, James and Ines, at home for the evening, and we're kinda glad since it meant we could focus more on their beautiful faces. We just hope James wasn't enforcing any harsh Halloween costumes on "baby Nessy" when they were gone.

Related
40 Times You Totally Wished You Were Blake Lively
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity PDACelebrity CouplesBlake LivelyRyan Reynolds
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore a Dress Serena van der Woodsen Would Approve Of
by Marina Liao
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander in Spain October 2017
Celebrity PDA
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Debut Bands on Their Ring Fingers Amid Wedding Reports
by Monica Sisavat
Blake Lively Explains Why Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds Works So Well
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Explains Why Her Marriage to Ryan Reynolds Works So Well
by Sen Ayané
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Wedding Details
Celebrity Couples
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Wedding Was Straight Out of a Nicholas Sparks Movie
by Kelsie Gibson
Ryan Reynolds's Body Under Deadpool Suit Picture
Ryan Reynolds
In Case You Were Wondering, Ryan Reynolds Is Insanely Ripped Under That Deadpool Suit
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds