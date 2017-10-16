Blake Lively is currently promoting her new film All I See Is You in New York City, and when she goes on a press tour, she packs an extremely glamorous wardrobe. (Remember all those Age of Adaline looks?) After a visit to Jimmy Fallon, where she rocked a purple Roland Mouret dress with Christian Louboutin shoes, Blake made an appearance on Good Morning America, and she showed up in a straight-off-the-runway Brandon Maxwell ensemble.

While her yellow top and trousers were bright — the actress referred to them as "Bananas" on Instagram — Blake was wearing a pair of incredible Charlotte Olympia cat pumps underneath. She shared a peek on her feed but also posted plenty more outfit details about her five incredible designer ensembles, all of which she wore in 24 hours. We have a feeling Blake's not done showing off her style yet, so read on to catch up before she makes another quick change.