These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
You Need All Your Fingers and Toes to Count Melania Trump's Most-Talked-About Shoes
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
Blake Lively Changed 5 Times in 24 Hours — and She's Just Getting Started

Blake Lively is currently promoting her new film All I See Is You in New York City, and when she goes on a press tour, she packs an extremely glamorous wardrobe. (Remember all those Age of Adaline looks?) After a visit to Jimmy Fallon, where she rocked a purple Roland Mouret dress with Christian Louboutin shoes, Blake made an appearance on Good Morning America, and she showed up in a straight-off-the-runway Brandon Maxwell ensemble.

While her yellow top and trousers were bright — the actress referred to them as "Bananas" on Instagram — Blake was wearing a pair of incredible Charlotte Olympia cat pumps underneath. She shared a peek on her feed but also posted plenty more outfit details about her five incredible designer ensembles, all of which she wore in 24 hours. We have a feeling Blake's not done showing off her style yet, so read on to catch up before she makes another quick change.

Blake's Trench Dress
Blake's Suit Set
Blake's Chanel Jumpsuit
Blake wore chunky rings, drop earrings, and an adorable Chanel wristlet.
Blake's Oscar de la Renta Dress
And she slipped into Christian Louboutin heels that came complete with a leopard bow.
Blake's Brandon Maxwell Look
