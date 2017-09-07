Dwayne Johnson Hangs Out With a Young Fan Who Saved His Brother From Drowning

Dwayne Johnson doesn't just play a hero in movies; he's also inspiring them in real life. A boy named Jacob O'Connor, 10, recently rescued his brother Dylan, 2, from drowning in a pool in Roseville, MI, and he credits Dwayne for teaching him CPR. Jacob told WXYZ news station in August that his little brother wandered outside while he and his grandmother were watching a movie and fell into a pool. "I was turning on a show then a minute later the doors were open," he explained. "I pulled him out and started giving him compressions." Jacob says he learned how to do this after watching Dwayne do the same in his movie San Andreas.

Dwayne penned a series of tweets shortly after the news broke, praising Jacob for saving his brother's life. One of them read, "Such a brave and calm 10yr old boy during that level of hysteria. Found his 2yr old brother face down in the pool. Jacob the hero!"

Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy â€" Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

And things only got sweeter from there. On Tuesday, Dwayne posted a handful of Instagram photos and a video of him hanging out with Jacob on the set of his latest film, Skyscraper. "Ladies and gentlemen, I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor," Dwayne captioned one snap. "He rescued his 2yr old brother after finding him facedown in their pool. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs." Dylan was only in the hospital for a day and is expected to make a full recovery.