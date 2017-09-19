 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Donald Glover
Get the (Few) Details on Donald Glover's Under-the-Radar Relationship
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 19 Stars Represented the UK at the Emmys

With no appearance from the Game of Thrones cast this year, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Emmys would be sorely lacking in British attendees. But fear not, plenty of our favourite UK stars still made the trip down the red carpet, including the cast of The Crown, Westworld's Thandie Newton, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and Riz Ahmed, who won a much-deserved Emmy for his work in The Night Of. See them all (plus a few of their dates) ahead, then take a look at some of the Emmy moments you may have missed.

Related
29 Hilarious Tweets About the Emmys That Are Better Than the Actual Emmys

James Corden and Julia Carey
Riz Ahmed
Thandie Newton
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Millie Bobby Brown
Vanessa Kirby
Matthew Rhys
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
O.T. Fagbenle
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones
Gillian Anderson
JJ Feild (with Neve Campbell)
Tom Cullen
Joseph Fiennes (with Maria Dolores Dieguez)
Tracey Ullman
Louise Roe
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesAward SeasonRed CarpetEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Matt Smith
The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet
by Tori-Crowther
Big Little Lies Cast at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looked So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
by Caitlin Hacker
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelly at 2017 Emmys
Michelle Pfeiffer
by Quinn Keaney
In Memoriam Video 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Who Is Kate McKinnon's Girlfriend?
Kate McKinnon
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds