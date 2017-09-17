Why Game of Thrones Isn't Nominated For Any Emmys This Year

 Skip Nav
The Emmy nominees came out in early July, and the show is this week, but there may be a certain blockbuster's cast you'll be looking for and won't see. While you might have been gearing up for another year of Game of Thrones sweeping the award show (since the drama premiered in 2011, it's racked up 38 wins and an astonishing 106 nominations), the cast will be sitting the 2017 ceremony out.

No, the TV academy isn't holding a grudge against Game of Thrones for killing off Hodor, even if we are. Since the season seven premiere date for HBO's fantasy drama was pushed back to July 16, 2017, it means it wasn't eligible to be nominated for any Emmys this year. To qualify, a show has to air within the 2016 to 2017 Emmy period, which is anytime between June 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017 (this year, at least). The last three episodes of season six actually fell within the beginning of that time frame, but due to the academy's "hanging episodes" rule, they were lumped in with the previous episodes of season six.

This might be a crushing blow for any devoted fan hoping to see GOT favorites take home more trophies, but it did open the door for incredible shows that did happen to be eligible this year, like newbies Westworld, Stranger Things, and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, who found that best drama category a little more open.

Image Source: HBO
Game Of ThronesEmmy AwardsTV
Latest Entertainment
