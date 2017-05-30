British Royal Family Scandals
14 Scandals That Will Change the Way You Think About the Royals
Photo 1 of 15
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Scandals That Will Change the Way You Think About the Royals
Think the British royal family is boring? You need to brush up on the backstory. While Prince William and Kate Middleton have provided the world with a slew of frame-worthy moments and Prince Harry continues to charm with his admirable charity work, the Windsor family tree actually includes a scandalous cast of characters. From a king who gave up power for a married American to a prince who dreamed of becoming a tampon one day (no, seriously), they've got it all.