Cameron Diaz Talks About Marriage and Benji Madden June 2017

Why Cameron Diaz Waited Until After She Turned 40 to Get Married

Cameron Diaz is one of the many celebrities who waited until after she turned 40 to say "I do" for the first time. The actress tied the knot with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in a private ceremony in January 2015, but she was never in a rush to walk down the aisle. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband," Cameron said during a Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health wellness summit on Saturday. "I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

Cameron explained that what set Benji apart from all her past boyfriends was that he was the first man that ever felt like her true partner. "He's just my partner in life, in everything," she gushed. "I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it's like to be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky." Cameron also said that she and Benji "are totally two peas in a pod." "We're both just weird enough for each other. He's my perfect little weirdo and I'm his perfect little weirdo." Aw!

