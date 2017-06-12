26 Celebrities Who Got Married Later in Life

There seems to be a newly engaged couple in Hollywood every five minutes, but not every celebrity has been in a rush to walk down the aisle. From A-list movie stars to talk-show hosts to comedians, some of the biggest names in show business made sure to sow all of their wild oats before settling down. And while some couples are no longer an item, all of these duos waited until after they turned 40 to say "I do" for the first or second time. Keep reading to see who was very patient when it came to the rest of their lives, then check out all the celebrity couples who've already walked down the aisle this year.