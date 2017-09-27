 Skip Nav
Camila Cabello Talks About That Time She Was a Grandma at Taylor Swift's Party

Remember that scene in Mean Girls when Cady Heron shows up to a Halloween party dressed as a terrifying "ex-wife," while all of her peers are dressed in slinky costumes? That was basically Camila Cabello at Taylor Swift's party last year.

The 20-year-old singer recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her popular single "Havana" for the first time. Camila also sat down for a ridiculously charming interview where she spoke about her grandmother, her first-ever performance in a school play, and that time she wore a grandma costume to Taylor's star-studded Halloween party.

Describing Swift's party, Camila said it was, "Left to right, just like models." Gigi Hadid was in attendance dressed as a cowgirl, Lily Donaldson was a sexy astronaut, and Taylor was Deadpool's badass titular character. Meanwhile, Camila dressed up as a "fat grandma that couldn't find her cat because she sat on it."

In case you were wondering, this wasn't a store-bought costume. Nope, Camila made it herself. She told Jimmy, "I got the stuffed animal and my mom helped me tape it to my butt." The costume didn't last long, however. She added, "Then these two attractive guys came in . . . I had this black turtleneck and pants under it, so I just went to the bathroom and took it off. Then I came back and I was just like, 'It was really hot.'" Watch Camila retell the hilarious story in the video above.
