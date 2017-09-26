Camila Cabello Brings the Fire With Her First-Ever Performance of "Havana"

Camila Cabello brought her A+ game to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her first performance of "Havana." While on the show, the Cuban-Mexican singer talked about her new album and revealed why this song is so close to her heart. "This song was really special to play for [my grandmother] because I had such a big part of her culture so for me to integrate it with the current things that I listen to was really cool," she explained to Fallon during the interview. "I played her 'Havana' and there's this part when the beat drops and she was like, 'Ay, Dios.'"

We are right there with Cabello's grandmother, because this song will make you want to get up and move every part of your body.