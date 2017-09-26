This "Bodak Yellow" Dance Video Is So Turnt, Only the Real Can Relate

Whether you'd like to admit it or not, we guarantee you know the words to Cardi B's popular song "Bodak Yellow." After emerging in the music industry over the Summer, the New York native and former reality TV star shook up the music world when her song hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts this week. Ysabelle Capitulé, a choreographer at LA's Millennium Dance Complex, just put her own spin on the song with a steaming-hot routine that perfectly connects to the badass lyrics. Watch the talented group whip out "bloody moves," "money moves," and all the fire this record-setting hit has to offer.