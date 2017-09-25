 Skip Nav
12 People Who Are Fired Up About Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Hitting No. 1

This week, Cardi B became the first female rapper to have a No. 1 solo hit on Billboard charts without any other featured artists since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. Cardi's song "Bodak Yellow" was one of the biggest songs of the Summer, and the exciting news has fans shook; after all, the former reality star managed to take down Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and the ever-present Luis Fonsi hit "Despacito." Read on for the best social media reactions to Cardi B's massive milestone.

Cardi BMusic News
