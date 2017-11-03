Kate Winslet and Victoria Beckham Were in the Same Room, and It Was Magical

 Skip Nav
It was all about celebrating strong female talent at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday night. During the inspiring event, Carey Mulligan was rewarded for her philanthropic work, our fit crush Ashley Graham was crowned model of the year, and Ruth Negga took home the woman of the year award. Meanwhile, Hollywood's head girl Kate Winslet, who shared fun moments with Victoria Beckham and Jodie Foster, was recognized for her work with the British actress award, and Adwoa Aboah (who shone during Fashion Month) took home the role model award. Keep reading to see more highlights from the star-studded evening.

Ashley Graham
Sam Smith and Carey Mulligan
Georgia May Jagger and Adwoa Aboah
Carey Mulligan, Victoria Beckham, and Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Dominic Cooper
Adwoa Aboah
Carey Mulligan
Ruth Negga
Victoria Beckham
Elena Perminova
Georgia May Jagger
Jenna Coleman
Jodie Foster
Kate Winslet and Jodie Foster
Erin O'Connor
Sam Smith
Emilia Wickstead
Suranne Jones and Hayley Atwell
Suranne Jones
Gemma Arterton
Natasha Poly
Hayley Atwell
Jenna Coleman and Gemma Arterton
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Margaret Clunie and Jenna Coleman
Tamara Ralph, Arizona Muse, and Michael Russo
Susie Lau
Charlotte Rampling
Simone Rocha
Edie Campbell
