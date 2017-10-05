43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl

 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Over her incredible career, Kate Winslet's worked with a whole host of our favorite stars, so it should come as no surprise that she's got a seriously impressive list of showbiz pals. From the costars she's worked with on multiple occasions (like the late, great Alan Rickman and her BFF Leonardo DiCaprio) to the peers she's frequently nominated alongside during award season (like Cate Blanchet and Penelope Cruz), Kate is never short of someone to giggle with, or cuddle up to, on the red carpet. When husband Ned isn't by her side, she's hamming it up with Josh Brolin, posing perfectly with Michael Fassbender, or gripping tightly to her The Mountain Between Us costar Idris Elba (well, wouldn't you?). Like fellow British actress Sienna Miller, Kate knows how to turn a red carpet moment into something truly fun. See all the sweet shots of her and her friends and costars in our gallery.

With Leonardo DiCaprio
With Michael Fassbender
With Idris Elba
With Alan Rickman
With Cate Blanchett
With Guy Pearce
With Dame Judi Dench
With Josh Brolin
With Naomi Watts
With Isabella Rossellini, Lupita Nyong'o, Julia Roberts, and Penelope Cruz
With Dame Julie Walters
With Mickey Rourke
With Eddie Redmayne
With Colin Firth
With Liam Hemsworth
With Hugh Grant
With Leonardo DiCaprio
With Susan Sarandon
With Hillary Clinton
With David Kross
With Patrick Wilson
With Helen McCrory and Alan Rickman
With John C. Reilly
With Idris Elba
With Jude Law and Mark Ruffalo
With Ralph Fiennes
With Leonardo DiCaprio
With Hugh Jackman
With Aaron Paul
With Michael Fassbender
With Daniel Craig
