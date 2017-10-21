 Skip Nav
Double Trouble: Hollywood's Halloween Costume Copycats

When you really think about it, there are only so many Halloween costumes to choose from — and when you're a celebrity, sometimes you just so happen to get the same idea as your famous friend (or in some cases, frenemy). Whether it's due to popularity or just a lack of creativity, there have been countless costumes that end up chosen by more than one celeb. In 2013, multiple stars dressed up as Miley Cyrus, while in 2011, Fergie and Chrissy Teigen both wore Toddlers & Tiaras-inspired looks at the same Halloween event. Disney-themed costumes are always a hit, especially with famous families. Keep reading to see a handful of celebrity costume copycats, and check back for any doppelgängers we might spot this year.

Flapper
Kim Kardashian rocked a '20s-inspired costume in 2008.
Mermaid
Kim Kardashian went under the sea in 2012.
Mariah Carey showed skin in a mermaid costume at her 2003 NYC bash.
Batman and Robin
Paris Hilton and then-boyfriend River Viiperi donned Batman and Robin costumes in 2012.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita showed us how to do low-maintenance Batman and Robin in 2013.
Catwoman
Brooke Burke channeled Catwoman at an LA event in 2010.
101 Dalmatians
Iggy Azalea hit the red carpet as Cruella de Vil in 2013.
Aubrey O'Day went the sexy Cruella route in 2015.
Peter Pan
Mindy Kaling made a convincing Captain Hook in 2013.
Sailor
Paris Hilton dressed as a sexy sailor in 2007 as well.
'80s Madonna
Paris Hilton channeled the Material Girl in 2013.
Sarah Michelle Gellar went all out for her Madonna costume in 2013.
Minnie Mouse
Paris Hilton channeled the Disney character in 2014.
Kelly Rowland dressed as Minnie while her son, Titus, made an adorable Mickey in 2015.
Nicki Minaj
Miley Cyrus channeled Nicki Minaj with her costume in 2012.
Miley Cyrus
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan did their best impression of Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke in 2013.
Crystal Harris and Hugh Hefner also channeled Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke in 2013.
Toddlers & Tiaras
Chrissy Teigen perfected her pageant-girl look in 2011 (at the same party as Fergie!).
Candice Accola went as a toddler in a tiara, while her Vampire Diaries costar Zach Roerig dressed as her coach in 2011.
