6 Celebrity Reactions That Prove Diana Ross's AMAs Performance Was 1 Giant Party
6 Celebrity Reactions That Prove Diana Ross's AMAs Performance Was 1 Giant Party

Let's be honest: Diana Ross's performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday was hands down the best moment of the night. Not only did she show everyone how it's done with a medley of her greatest hits, but she also had everyone on their feet, including her famous family and tons of other celebrities. From Jamie Foxx showing off his smooth moves to Kelly Clarkson freaking out, check out some of the best celebrity audience reactions to Diana's epic performance.

