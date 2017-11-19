 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance
Holiday Entertainment
19 Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Netflix

Diana Ross American Music Awards 2017 Performance Video

The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair

Diana Ross was the belle of the ball at Sunday night's American Music Awards. After walking the red carpet with her massive, proud family, the iconic 74-year-old singer was honored with a lifetime achievement award for her six decades in the music industry and brought the audience to its feet with an epic performance of her greatest hits.

Celebrities couldn't handle the greatness of her medley, either. From "I'm Coming Out" to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "The Best Years of My Life" and even the incomparable "Ease on Down the Road" from The Wiz, Ross proved that she still has the same pipes and stage presence that put her on the map in the early '60s. And if that wasn't amazing enough, she brought her entire extended family, as well as longtime friends and collaborators Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy, on stage to dance and celebrate with her. Watch the video above now, and prepare to get your entire life.

Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsDiana RossViral Videos
Viral Videos
Justin Timberlake Attempts the Sexy Dance Routine From Rihanna and N.E.R.D.'s "Lemon" Video
by Terry Carter
Diana Ross's Acceptance Speech at 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
"This Is All About Love": Diana Ross Accepts a Long-Overdue Lifetime Achievement Award
by Quinn Keaney
Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses 2017
Award Season
These Sexy Red Carpet Looks From the AMAs Will Leave You Begging For More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Pink and Carey Hart at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Pink and Carey Hart Showed Up to the AMAs Looking — Dare We Say It — F*ckin' Perfect
by Monica Sisavat
Alton Brown Reviews Kitchen Gadgets
Celebrity Chefs
Watch Alton Brown Hilariously Insult Kitchen Gadgets You Probably Own
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds