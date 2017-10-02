Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, and More Stars React to the Devastating Las Vegas Shooting

Celebrities are sending the people of Las Vegas love and support following the horrific shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that left more than 50 dead and 200 injured on Sunday. Country singer Jason Aldean, who was performing when the suspected gunman opened fire, took to Instagram to send his condolences after he was safely evacuated from the stage. See how other stars are reacting to this terrible tragedy ahead.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT





#lasvegas #prayforlasvegas A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:30am PDT





Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017





💔 My thoughts and prayers are with you 💔 #StopThisHate #StopTheViolence 😢 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:59am PDT





Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017









Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can't keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017





Oh God. Just woke up to this sickening news. What is happening to this country? Those poor poor people. I'm numb. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2017





Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017





Love is the only thing we can offer one another at this point. So love really fucking hard. Always. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 2, 2017





Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017





Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017





I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017





There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017





Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017





Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017









Sensible gun control NOW. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017





The lone wolf. The local shooter. The gunman. Any and everything, but terrorist. Wonder why. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 2, 2017





Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017





I can't wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017





Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017





Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017