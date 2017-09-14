 Skip Nav
15 Celine Dion Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Make Your Heart Go On

Halloween gives people the opportunity to dress up as whatever or whomever they wish, so why not channel the queen herself, Celine Dion, this year? Celine has cemented herself as one of the hardest working people in show business, and just as much as her music has evolved over the years, so have her looks. Whether you want to go classy or sexy, there's something here for everyone.

Golden Goddess Celine
"I Came to Slay" Celine
Old Hollywood Glamour Celine
Nancy Drew Celine
Leave You Green With Envy Celine
"I Have Arrived" Celine
Shut It Down Celine
Regal Celine
"Casually Waiting For My Taxi" Celine
Fashion Week Celine
"No Pictures Please" Celine
Red Carpet Celine
Cool Girl Celine
American Music Awards Celine
Heaven Sent Celine
