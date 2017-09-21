41 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities For Halloween

Halloween provides a chance for celebrities to put on their costumes, and once in a while, those getups are actually the guises of other well-known stars. In 2014, so many celebs dressed up as Amal and George Clooney. And, of course, Miley Cyrus's infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance was a definite hit in 2013. And while there have been a bunch of pop star impersonators, there are plenty more including artists, cultural icons, and even reality stars.



The Best Throwback Celebrity Halloween Costumes Related