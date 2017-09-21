 Skip Nav
Award Season
58 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Halloween
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
41 Times Celebrities Dressed as Other Celebrities For Halloween

Halloween provides a chance for celebrities to put on their costumes, and once in a while, those getups are actually the guises of other well-known stars. In 2014, so many celebs dressed up as Amal and George Clooney. And, of course, Miley Cyrus's infamous MTV Video Music Awards performance was a definite hit in 2013. And while there have been a bunch of pop star impersonators, there are plenty more including artists, cultural icons, and even reality stars.

Related
The Best Throwback Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan as Katy Perry and Left Shark in 2015
Mark Ballas as Kurt Cobain and BC Jean as Courtney Love in 2015
Rachel Hilbert as Britney Spears in 2015
Russell Simmons and a Friend as Run–D.M.C. in 2015
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt as Jon and Kate Gosselin in 2009
Ellen DeGeneres as Sofia Vergara in 2012
Audrina Patridge as Madonna in 2007
Meredith Vieira as Lady Gaga in 2010
Diddy as Prince in 2012
Ellen DeGeneres as Sia in 2016
Miles Teller as Gene Simmons From Kiss in 2016
Katy Perry and a Friend as Hillary and Bill Clinton and Orlando Bloom as Donald Trump in 2016
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna as Sonny and Cher in 2016
Zedd and a Friend as Daft Punk in 2016
Jemima Khan as Melania Trump in 2016
Taylor Lautner as Ryan Lochte in 2016
Leslie Mann as Kreayshawn in 2011
25
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CostumesMiley CyrusAudrina PatridgeMeredith VieiraHalloweenNicole RichieParis Hilton
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Laguna Beach and The Hills: Where Are They Now?
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Best Pictures From the 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
54 VMAs Photos That Will Put You Smack-Dab in the Middle of the Action
by Brittney Stephens
Paris Hilton Says She Only Pretended to Be Ditzy For TV
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Says She Only Pretended to Be Ditzy For TV
by Nava Shmulevich
How to Dress Like Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
by Sarah Wasilak
The Simple Life Quotes
Gifs
14 Times You Could Totally Relate to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Not-So-Simple Life
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds